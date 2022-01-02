SUNDAY FORECAST: Frigid morning followed by thawing

It was a frigid start to the morning across Southern Colorado. Temperatures dropped into the teens and 20s below zero for many areas with windchills even colder than that. With full sunshine, we will warm up nicely today.

Highs will rise into the low to mid 40s for Colorado Springs but remain in the 30s for the Plains and higher elevations. Much of the snow should melt today which will make driving conditions nicer.

We continue with dry conditions through Tuesday with moderating temperatures. Our next storm doesn't move in until Tuesday/Wednesday. That will bring colder temperatures and maybe another round of light snow for some folks.