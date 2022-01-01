WEATHER ALERT: Dangerously Cold Temperatures Tonight

Tonight: Freezing cold temperatures with lows approaching 0 degrees along the I-25 corridor and even colder for the mountain cities. Wind chill values will push towards -10 degrees. In addition, snow covered and icy roads are likely. So if you're traveling make sure to do so carefully.

Extended: Thankfully warming up nicely for Sunday with high temperatures in the 40s with sunny skies and relatively light winds. Temperatures continue to warm into the start of next week, reaching into the 50s on Monday and Tuesday. Next chance of precipitation is late Wednesday night across the area.