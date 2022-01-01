Tips on staying safe while driving in winter weather

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- With the first measurable snowfall in Colorado Springs after 233 days, here are a few reminders on how to stay safe while traveling.

Before driving:

The Colorado Department of Transportation recommends preparing a winterized emergency vehicle kit that includes: Sturdy scraper/snow brush/snow shovel to clear snow Flashlight with extra batteries or crank-powered flashlight Blanket or sleeping bag Gallon jug of water First aid kit and essential medications Tire chains and tow strap Jumper cables Flares/reflectors to signal for help and warn other motorists Battery or crank-powered radio to listen to emergency broadcasts

Plan a route in advance and let others know where you'll be.

Check the air pressure in all tires, including a spare, and make sure tires have good tread.

CDOT advises giving vehicles a tune-up before long trips. That includes getting an oil change if necessary, inspecting the battery, brakes and pads and wiper blades. Check headlights, brake lights, turn signals, emergency flashers, and interior lights. CDOT also says to make sure you have a full tank of gas.

Know the laws. When weather conditions warrant, CDOT implements Passenger Vehicle Traction and Chain Laws. For more information, click here.

On the road:

Drive for the conditions. CDOT reminds people to not drive as fast as they normally would.

If you get stuck, CDOT says to not leave your vehicle and only run the engine periodically.

Bow to the plow. In Colorado, it's illegal to pass a snowplow when it is operating its lights and operating in a tandem formation with one or more snowplows. CDOT asks drivers to be sure to remain three to four car lengths behind snowplows.

For more information on winter driving preparedness, click here.