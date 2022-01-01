Colorado Springs Police arrest man for assault and kidnapping

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man is in custody after reportedly taking a woman in his car against her will.

Friday at 9:01 p.m., officers from the Gold Hill Division were dispatched on reports of a domestic disturbance at an apartment complex in the 150 block of S. 8th Street.

While officers were heading to the scene, a witness reported a man forced a woman into a vehicle then left the area. Once police were able to locate the scene, detectives from the Domestic Violence Unit responded to assist.

Police learned the suspect was the victim's boyfriend.

Early Saturday morning, officers found the victim and the suspect, later identified as Tomy Williams. Police say Williams was arrested for assault and kidnapping.