Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 1:53 PM

Sewage spill closes south Los Angeles County beaches

elisfkc2 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Beaches along the south Los Angeles County coast have been closed due to a spill of untreated sewage. Authorities say a sewer main line failed Thursday afternoon in the city of Carson and 6 million to 7 million gallons of sewage was discharged into the Dominguez Channel, a waterway that empties into Los Angeles Harbor. The city of Long Beach has closed all swimming areas on approximately 7 miles of its beaches. Other beaches in Los Angeles and Orange counties also were closed until testing shows the bacteria levels are safe.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content