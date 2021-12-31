Pueblo County deployed resources to help with Marshall Fire in Boulder County

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday morning, multiple Southern Colorado fire crews were deployed to Boulder County to help with the Marshall Fire. The crews included the Pueblo Fire Department, Pueblo West Fire Department, and Pueblo Rural Fire Department.

In total, Pueblo County sent 9 personnel to Boulder County. Pueblo Fire Chief Barb Huber says they responded quickly when asked to step in.

Pueblo city fire, Beulah fire, Pueblo West fire and Rural fire combined resources to deploy a strike team to Boulder County.

"Pretty quickly the state was putting out that this was a significant event," explained Huber. "Once we found it was turning into a significant event we, the county chiefs, worked together to say 'hey let's start putting together a roster just in case this request does come down.' So it can move fairly quickly."

The team is assigned to night operations Friday. There is no time table for how long they'll be there. The PFD tells KRDO they are prepared for structure protection.

Crews from El Paso County, including the Colorado Springs Fire Department, also responded to the Marshall Fire.

The cause of that fire is still under investigation.