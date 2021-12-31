Bears’ Fields to miss second straight game with ankle injury

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Quarterback Justin Fields likely will miss his second straight game because of an ankle injury when the Chicago Bears host the New York Giants. Coach Matt Nagy says quarterback Andy Dalton will start after being sidelined because of a groin injury and Nick Foles will be the backup. Fields is listed as questionable after practicing on a limited basis this week. Fields missed last weekend’s win at Seattle after getting injured in a Monday night loss to Minnesota. Foles made his first start in 13 months and led the Bears to a 25-24 comeback victory.