Virginia AG sues town, alleging discriminatory policing

By SARAH RANKIN

Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s attorney general says a small town’s police department has operated in a way that led to discrimination against African Americans and violated their constitutional rights. Attorney General Mark Herring filed the lawsuit Thursday against the town of Windsor. The court action comes after a monthslong investigation into the police department by Herring’s office. The probe was prompted by a December 2020 traffic stop involving two Windsor Police Department officers and Caron Nazario, an Army lieutenant who is Black and Latino. The town responded with a statement that refuted the allegations and called Herring’s decision to file the suit just weeks before he leaves office “clearly political.”