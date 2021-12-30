Two kids wounded as shots fired into home in Mobile

By Web Staff

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — Two children were wounded by gunfire late Tuesday night, according to the Mobile Police Department.

This happened shortly before midnight in the 500 block of Clark Street.

Responding officers discovered a 9-year-old and 6-year old juvenile had sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Ring porch video shows the drive-by shooting unfolding around 11:45 Tuesday night.

“It was like a nightmare. I woke up out of my sleep… I heard my grandchildren hollering,” recalled Bethelyn Crawley.

Crawley’s two grandson’s were shot while sitting in the living room after multiple bullets went through the walls of the home.

“And my grandchildren were hollering and running into my room… So when they ran into my bedroom I grabbed both of them and we fell to the ground. They was still shooting and my little grandson was hollering grandmomma, grandmomma I’m shot. The bullets… I couldn’t really think because of the bullets. I just had them and we just hit the ground. It was terrifying. There were so many bullets coming through my house,” said Crawley.

Her 9-year-old grandson shot in the arm and rushed to the hospital by a family friend. Crawley says it wasn’t until later they realized his 6-year-old brother was also shot twice in the leg and ankle. Both boys have undergone surgery — the younger one discharged this afternoon. The 9-year-old set to have another surgery on Friday.

By the light of day — nearly a dozen evidence markers show the home riddled with bullet holes. Crawley shows us where the boys were sitting and the bullet hole through the couch and pillow. One of the bullets even travelling through two walls into her back bedroom.

“Like 10 bullet holes from there all the way up there. They shot and cracked the wall here all through the door,” said Crawley.

While both boys are expected to be okay — they’re traumatized by what happened. The family believes the shooting was targeted.

“He heard a firecracker while we was passing by and he shivered. I just want to say — all of this senseless crime has got to stop. All of this senseless shootings, especially shooting into houses,” said Brandon Williams, Sr.

“I just thank God they are not dead from a gunshot wound. It’s just a miracle. I can’t believe it,” said Crawley. “Whoever y’all is — y’all just need to turn yourself in. You know because y’all wouldn’t want this to be y’all’s kids. Y’all wouldn’t want nobody to go to y’all’s grandmomma’s house and shoot y’all’s kids. These are babies.”

The police department is working to identify a person of interest. The MPD said this an ongoing investigation.

