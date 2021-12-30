First woman in 10 years added to the AdAmAn Club for 100th Pikes Peak trek

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- On Thursday, the AdAmAn Club started their up Pikes Peak for their 100th annual, two-day News Year's Eve Trek up to the summit of Pikes Peak.

This year's climb isn't just historic because it's the 100th time, but for the first time in 10 years, a woman has been added to the club. Each year, the club adds one new person to join.

Priscilla Clayton has done the climb up the Barr Trail as a guest for five years.

"Looking back through the archives of the club and seeing my name on the same roster as the original 'Frozen 5' members is just mind-boggling and so surreal," said Clayton.

She joins just three other women to have her name on the roster.

The first was Sue Graham.

"It’s an honor, but it wasn’t because I was a female it was just because I like to hike in the mountains, and it’s what I wanted to do," said Graham.

Priscilla won't just be hiking this year, she'll also lead the way.

"If I need help up high, if someone else needs to lead for a while, I will not hesitate to reach out and ask for help, so that’s what they’re all here for. It’s a team effort," said Clayton.

Graham offered a few words of advice before they started the hike.

"Keep it slow. Try to keep the group together, that’s the main thing, make sure everyone gets up safely," said Graham.

This year, there are four other women hiking with Priscilla as guest hikers.

Even though snow is predicted, the AdAmAn club will shoot off fireworks no matter what the conditions are.

The first at 9 p.m. is a symbol that they made it, and then they'll go off again at midnight.