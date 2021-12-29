Multiple first responder vehicles struck while responding to crashes along I-70

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Despite recent warnings about the weather, traction and chain laws, and Colorado's Slow Down Move Over law, six first responder vehicles were hit while responding to crashes along I-70.

CSP says the crashes happened between Dec. 25 and Dec. 27.

According to Colorado State Patrol, in all but one incident, first responders were conducting a crash investigation involving drivers at the time of the collisions.

“Road conditions can change in an instant and drivers need to be prepared to stop or navigate difficult conditions,” warned Col. Matthew C. Packard. Colorado State Patrol “Last year troopers around the state cited 482 drives for violations related to tire and chain restrictions for vehicles of all types on our roadways. If you fail to prepare your vehicle properly, the crash you cause may not stop at property damage – it may take a life.”







CSP says many of the cars slid out of control due to snowy and icy conditions. Now, state officials are asking drivers to be extra sure vehicles comply with traction and chain laws and to slow down for first responders and flashing lights.

According to the Emergency Responder Safety Institute, as of Dec. 23, 63 deaths of first responders nationally have been due to being hit on the roadside while working.