Crash involving at least 24 vehicles has shut down all lanes of I-70 in Glenwood Canyon

GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo. (KRDO) -- A multi-vehicle accident involving several semi-trailers has shut down Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon Tuesday afternoon.

According to Colorado State Patrol, initial reports say 17 passenger vehicles and seven semi-trucks are involved in a crash on I-70 at milepost 120 eastbound.

#BREAKING I-70 in BOTH directions is CLOSED through the Glenwood Canyon due to a multi-car crash with injuries. Initial reports of 17 passenger cars and 7 semi's involved at I-70 MP 120 EB. Expect this to be an extended closure. #COtraffic - 4C10 pic.twitter.com/nw7an61crf — CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) December 29, 2021

The Colorado Department of Transportation says eastbound and westbound lanes are closed as of 3:50 p.m. At this time, CDOT said there is no estimated time of reopening.

