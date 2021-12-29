Colorado Springs martial arts studio offers hiking self-defense class

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- After a mother in Colorado Springs reached out with concerns about hiking safety, CFMAF Martial Arts and Fitness is now offering a new self-defense course specific to hiking safety.

It will be offered in the morning on January 8, and it will cover everything from avoiding an attack in the first place to actually physically fending off an attacker.

Heather and Isaac Costley recommend staying alert on hiking trails and always leaving space between you and other hikers. They also recommend keeping eye contact with others as you pass them on the trails.

If you have a dog with you, the Costleys recommend keeping the dog between you and the attacker to try to scare them off.

If the attacker is determined and still comes at you, you'll be better prepared to fend them off if you have physical practice, which is why CFMAF is offering the class.

