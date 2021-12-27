Mississippi designer working on floats for Tournament of Roses Parade

By Gracyn Gordon

JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — A Mississippi interior designer is taking her skills to California.

Kimberly Strauss is helping decorate some of the iconic floats for the Tournament of Roses Parade next week. The parade marks the start of the Rose Bowl game in Pasadena.

“I was so excited. I mean, this is a dream come true,” Strauss said. “Ever since I was a little girl, I get up early to watch the Rose Bowl on TV and the parade and all the beauty. I never dreamed that I would be actually part of the team. It’s really exciting.”

The parade features extravagant floats best known for their flowers. The event was canceled last year because of COVID-19.

