Backcountry skier dies in avalanche in Northern Colorado

COLORADO, USA (KRDO) -- The Colorado Avalanche Information Center says a backcountry tourer was caught, buried, and killed in an avalanche near Cameron Pass Friday.

That pass straddles the Larimer-Jackson county line in Northern Colorado, roughly 45 miles west of Fort Collins and 10 miles west of Rocky Mountain National Park.

The information center said the incident happened in the northeast-facing slope below the treeline on the southeast end of South Diamond Peak. They say the avalanche broke on a layer of faceted snow one to three below the snow surface, and was about 250 feet wide.

Colorado Avalanche Information Center

CAIC says the victim's partner was able to locate him with a transceiver and pull him out of the snow, but he did not survive.

Avalanche watches and warnings remain in effect for much of the mountain areas in our state, including the front range, Vail & Summit County, and the Sawatch Range.

The avalanche information center says danger will rise again tomorrow.