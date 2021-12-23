Pippen scores 21, leads Vanderbilt past Hawaii 68-54

HONOLULU (AP) — Scotty Pippen Jr. scored 21 points and Vanderbilt turned back Hawaii 68-54 in the nightcap of the Diamond Head Classic. Pippen missed all four of his 3-point tries, but hit 8 of 12 shots from inside the arc and 5 of 6 free throws for the Commodores (7-4) who are making their first appearance in the tournament. Noel Coleman scored a career-high 31 points for the Rainbow Warriors (4-4), who had not played since they sank a school-record 18 3-pointers in an 88-52 win over Hawaii Pacific on Dec. 8.