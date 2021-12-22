Colorado Springs Police investigate string of robberies overnight

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating three robberies that happened overnight. Two of the robberies happened within five minutes of each other.

According to CSPD, the first robbery happened around 10 p.m. at North Academy. The victim told police he was attacked by people he didn't know and they managed to take an unknown amount of money.

At 4 a.m., police say a victim was dumpster diving near Palmer Park when a man got in her car. According to police, the victim confronted the suspect, but the man pointed a gun at her.

Police say the man began driving away and when the woman tried getting into her car, she fell and sustained minor injuries.

Five minutes later on Austin Bluffs Pkwy., two people robbed a store at gunpoint. Police say the suspects took money and tobacco products.

According to CSPD, none of the suspects have been caught.