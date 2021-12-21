Sticker shock kicks in for Colorado Springs Utilities customers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- For the past few weeks, Colorado Springs Utilities customers have been bracing themselves for a significant price hike on natural gas and electricity. The first round of bills reflecting that increase are arriving in mailboxes, and a lot of customers are still in serious sticker shock.

Colorado Springs Utilities enacted the temporary rate hikes in response to a global rise in demand for natural gas this winter.

In November, the city-owned utility told customers their bill would go up by almost 27% for natural gas, and 13.5% for electricity.

Those numbers didn't become a reality until residents like Darcy Stanley saw their first adjusted bill.

"During the winter, on average, it's $200 a month, and now it's $300," Stanley said. "It's ridiculous. I'm not using any more electricity. Why should my bill go up?"

She's far from the only one upset. Complaints are flooding social media, with people posting screenshots of their bills on Facebook and Nextdoor.

For people caught off guard, however, there are ways to get help.

There is the LEAP program, which provides energy assistance to qualified low-income customers.

There's also the COPE program, which helps with one bill every 12 months for anyone in an emergency situation.

"Go ahead and give 2-1-1 a call," Ange Jean of the Pikes Peak United Way said. "We will see what your situation is because the guidelines have increased, which means it covers a bigger portion of our population in our city."

So how are Springs Utilities rates in comparison to other utility companies?

Turns out, Springs Utilities natural gas prices are about 24 cents higher per unit than what people are seeing in Denver. But compared to other city-owned utilities, Springs Utilities prices are about par for the course.

In Knoxville, Tennessee for example, their city-owned utility prices are 65% higher right now.

Still, that doesn't do much for local customers, who are now having to get creative with their monthly finances during the holidays.

"It doesn't make sense to me," Stanley said.

Springs Utilities says the rates are temporary and could go down as soon as February.