Search efforts underway after migrant boat sinks off Greece

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s coast guard says a broad search and rescue operation has been launched after a boat carrying migrants ran into trouble and sank south of the Cycladic island of Folegandros, leaving dozens potentially missing. The coast guard said Wednesday that 12 people had been rescued from a small lifeboat, with survivors saying there were originally 32 people on the boat, and one survivor telling authorities there were about 50. The coast guard says four coast guard vessels, two helicopters from the navy and air force, a military transport plane, five passing ships and three private vessels are participating in the search and rescue operation.