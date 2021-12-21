Former MLB OF and Tigers 1B coach Kimera Bartee dies at 49

DETROIT (AP) — Former Major League Baseball outfielder and Detroit Tigers first base coach Kimera Bartee died Monday. He was 49. The Tigers made the announcement on Tuesday, saying he died suddenly. Bartee was an outfielder in Detroit from 1996 to 1999 and played the next two seasons with the Cincinnati Reds and Colorado Rockies. He was from Omaha, Nebraska, and played for his hometown Creighton University Bluejays. The Tigers promoted him to first base coach during the 2021 season after he was the organization’s roving outfield and baserunning instructor, a role he had in 2020 with Philadelphia Phillies.