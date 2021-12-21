Deaths of Illinois man, 2 sons deemed a triple homicide

BELVIDERE, Ill. (AP) — Police in northern Illinois are investigating the apparent shooting deaths of a man and his two young sons as a triple homicide. Police say officers found the bodies of 31-year-old Andrew Hintt, and his sons, ages 5 and 7, at their home in Belvidere on Sunday night. Autopsies were pending. Police say four shell casings were found at the scene, but no weapons have been recovered. Belvidere Police Chief Shane Woody said Monday that the deaths are being investigated as a triple homicide. Officers are searching for Hintt’s vehicle, a silver or gray 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk. Belvidere is about 70 miles northwest of Chicago.