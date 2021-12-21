Colorado Springs Police: man found with stolen gun and vehicle in custody

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department says a man is in custody after resisting arrest and having a stolen gun on him.

Tuesday, Officer Eckert with the Colorado Springs Police Department was investigating a traffic accident in the 300 block of East Williamette Ave. when he heard raised voices between a man and a woman.

CSPD says the woman was yelling at the man to get off of her. CSPD says the officer ordered the man out of the vehicle, however, he did not comply and tried to re-enter the car.

At that point, CSPD says Eckert punched the suspect, who continued to try to reach into the car and his pockets and not comply with commands.

According to CSPD, the officer deployed his Taser and was able to gain control of the suspect. The father of the suspect arrived during the incident and police say he interfered and demanded officers leave his son alone.

Police say additional officers arrived and secured that man.

During a search of the suspect, police found a stolen firearm. According to CSPD, the vehicle was also stolen.

The suspect received medical attention and was booked into the El Paso County Jail for charges related to this incident and warrants.

CSPD identified the suspect as Anthony Digirolamo.