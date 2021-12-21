1st confirmed Colorado wolf kill in over 70 years

ARVADA, Colo. (KRDO) -- The first confirmed wolf kill has been reported near Walden in over 70 years.

According to the Colorado Cattle press release, a 500 pound calf was discovered dead after being attacked and devoured by a pack of wolves.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife say this wolf pack exists in north central Colorado, when officials confirmed it back in early 2021. However, individual wolves have been spotted in the area previously. Officials from Colorado Parks and Wildlife are partnering with the livestock producer to learn more about this issue to better address Colorado's Wolf Restoration and Management Plan.

“On behalf of the livestock producer, who is a member of the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association (CCA), as well as Colorado Parks and Wildlife, we ask that the public refrain from disturbing the area and individuals associated with this wolf attack,” said Steve Wooten, CCA President.

This wolf kill brings up issues for the Wolf Restoration and Management Plan to be addressed: