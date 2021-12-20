Tsineke, No. 18 South Florida women beat West Virginia 77-55

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Elena Tsineke scored 20 points, Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu had 14 points and 12 rebounds and No. 18 South Florida beat West Virginia 77-55 in the West Palm Beach Invitational. South Florida snapped a seven-game losing streak in the series, getting its second victory over West Virginia in nine meetings. USF took the first meeting, 66-56, on Feb. 25, 2006. Maria Alvarez also scored 14 points and Bethy Mununga had 10 points, 11 rebounds and six assists for USF. Madisen Smith led West Virginia with 15 points. Kirsten Deans added 13 points with five assists.