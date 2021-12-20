Rep. Crow tests positive for COVID-19 after Ukraine trip

DENVER (AP) — U.S. Rep. Jason Crow says he has tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from an official congressional delegation visit to Ukraine. In a tweet on Sunday, the Colorado Democrat said he is fully vaccinated and got a booster shot and is experiencing only mild symptoms. Crow encouraged everyone eligible to get vaccinated and boosted “to help prevent major illness and protect our community.” He also said he would continue to push for affordable access to rapid and reliable testing for all Americans.