Phone scammers posing as law enforcement are targeting Colorado women

DENVER (KRDO) -- The FBI Denver Division is warning Colorado residents about recent phone scams where people are calling possible victims and claiming to be law enforcement officials. These scam phone callers will claim the victim would have outstanding warrants, fines, and demand payment to clear the victim's "file".

“The FBI warns citizens that if they receive a phone call from someone claiming to be law enforcement asking for money or gift cards, to hang up and report it to their local law enforcement authorities and the FBI,” said FBI Denver Division Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider.

According to the FBI Denver press release, over 300 women have been scammed within the last five years in the Larimer County area. Officials say over 100 women in the Denver area have been scammed between 2017-2021.

The scammers are known to use fake law enforcement phone numbers, names, positions, and addresses of real local officers. Women with profitable careers and have a large online presence are known to be a target.

FBI Denver compiled a list of suspicious activity you should look out for related to this scam:

Calls from local law enforcement stating you owe money for outstanding warrants

Calls from local law enforcement stating the court is holding you in contempt for failure to appear for jury duty

Calls from local law enforcement stating you've been issued a "gag order" and you're not allowed to speak with anyone else about the matter

Calls from local law enforcement demanding you to stay on the line until the "bond" is paid off

Calls requesting monetary gift cards, bank deposits, voucher purchases to clear fines and avoid jail time

Calls requesting videos or pictures of you conducting a personal search of yourself to clear fines and avoid jail time

FBI Denver wants to remind everyone that law enforcement will never call if you have an arrest warrant for missing jury duty nor ask you to send money to clear a warrant. Law enforcement will never ask for videos or pictures of yourself for any reason.

Contact FBI Denver at 303-629-7171 if you believe you have been a victim of this scam.