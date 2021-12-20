Florida Democrat on January 6 committee announces she won’t run for reelection

By Annie Grayer, CNN

Rep. Stephanie Murphy, a Florida Democrat and a member of the House select committee investigating the January 6 US Capitol riot, announced Monday she would not run for reelection.

“I’ve decided not to seek another term in Congress. Serving Central Florida has been the honor of my life, but it’s also been incredibly challenging for my family and me,” Murphy said in a tweet, which also featured a video announcement of her plans.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

