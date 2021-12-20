Deputy district attorney in I-70 crash case shares photo of semi-truck brake shoe as a trophy

GOLDEN, Colo. (KRDO) -- A photo posted by a Jefferson County deputy district attorney connected to the deadly Interstate 70 crash case shows a brake shoe from a semi-truck with a plaque attached, congratulating her on the conviction.

According to our Denver affiliate, Kayla Wildeman is a prosecutor who helped in the conviction of the truck driver who caused a fiery crash on I-70 in 2019 that killed four people.

In a Facebook post, Wildeman writes, "get yourself a trial partner as great as Trevor Moritzky. He turned a brake shoe from a semi truck into a memento." According to 9News, Moritzky is a fellow deputy district attorney.

The post also includes a photo of a plaque with Wildeman's name, the phrase "Power Move," and the case number.

Courtesy of 9News

9News says the post was screenshotted and shared among a community of defense attorneys.

Monday, First Judicial District Attorney Alexis King issued a statement on the post. In the statement, King says the brake shoe was not a piece of evidence from the case and called the post "poor in taste." King also said the post does not reflect the values of her administration.

King confirmed the issue was being handled internally.

On Dec. 14, Rogel Aguilera-Mederos was sentenced to 110 years in prison. The judge in the case said he didn't have the discretion to set a lesser prison term, however, he would have liked to.

Since then, more than 3 million people have signed a petition on change.org requesting his sentence be reduced.