Johnson appoints foreign secretary to be Brexit negotiator

LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced the appointment of Foreign Secretary Liz Truss to become lead negotiator with the European Union. The news comes a day after long-time ally David Frost resigned after a week political upheaval in the Conservative Party. Truss will have ministerial responsibility with the EU and will lead negotiations to resolve problems arising from the Brexit agreement covering trade with Northern Ireland. In his resignation letter, Frost expressed concerns about the government’s “current direction of travel.’’ Frost, like dozens of other Conservative lawmakers, disagrees with Johnson’s decision to reintroduce pandemic restrictions. Britain is facing record daily new COVID-19 infections, driven by the omicron variant.