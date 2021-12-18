Leipzig slumps to loss at home, Gladbach gives win away

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Leipzig’s hopes of a fresh start under a new coach are fading after losing at home to 10-man Arminia Bielefeld 2-0 in the Bundesliga. Japanese midfielder Masaya Okugawa scored the visitors’ second goal in the 75th minute, not long after Fabian Klos was sent off for a bad challenge on Leipzig defender Willi Orban. It’s the first loss in three games for new Leipzig coach Domenico Tedesco, who took over this month after the club dismissed Jesse Marsch. Hoffenheim defender Kevin Akpoguma scored in injury time for 1-1 to deny Gladbach its first win after a run of four defeats.