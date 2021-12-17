NHL shuts down 2 more teams for a week amid COVID surge

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

The NHL has postponed all games for the Colorado Avalanche and Florida Panthers through at least the Christmas weekend amid worsening COVID-19 test results across the league. The NHL cited “concern with the number of positive cases within the last two days as well as concern for continued COVID spread.” It also said the hard-hit Calgary Flames would remain shut down at least through the holiday break. The training facilities for all three teams have been closed. The move was announced hours after Saturday’s game in Montreal between the Canadians and Boston was postponed.