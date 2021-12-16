Three people evacuated in Colorado Springs house fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A fire forced three people to evacuate their Ivywild home Thursday morning.

Around 9 a.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a house fire on Navajo Place. According to CSFD, three people were inside the home at the time.

CSFD said they got out of the house safely and first responders evaluated them for smoke inhalation.

Crews were able to put the fire out in 15 minutes. The cause of the fire is under investigation.