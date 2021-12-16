Potter expected on stand as trial in Wright death nears end

By STEVE KARNOWSKI and AMY FORLITI

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota police officer on trial in the shooting death of Daunte Wright was expected to take the stand Friday, hoping to persuade jurors to acquit her of manslaughter charges in what she has said was a gun-Taser mixup. A compressed defense case for Kim Potter appeared likely to wrap up after just two days, with jurors also expected to hear from an expert on how such errors can occur. Kim Potter’s police chief at the time she shot and killed Daunte Wright testified Thursday at her manslaughter trial. Tim Gannon called Potter “a fine officer” and said he “saw no violation” of policy in Potter’s actions at the scene.