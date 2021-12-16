Engineer accused of attempting to pass US secrets to Russia

By ERIC TUCKER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department says an engineer who worked for decades as a federal defense contractor has been arrested on charges of trying to pass classified information to someone he thought was a Russian agent but who was actually an undercover FBI employee. The FBI conducted an undercover operation against John Murray Rowe Jr. after being alerted that Rowe had been fired from his job for security violations and because he had been identified as a potential insider threat. Court records don’t list a lawyer for Rowe. He’s due in federal court in South Dakota on Friday.