District 20 addresses TikTok challenge encouraging students to bring weapons to school Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday, Academy School District 20 released a statement addressing a viral challenge allegedly encouraging students to bring weapons to school on Friday, Dec. 18.

According to the statement, district officials first heard of the TikTok challenge Wednesday. The Academy District 20 Security Team is now keeping in close contact with law enforcement and other local school district security teams.

The challenge, however, is not specific to the D20 community.

ABC News says there will be increased police presence because of the threats in several states, including Arizona, Connecticut, Montana, and Illinois.

According to our ABC affiliate in Dallas, a high school chose to cancel classes Friday due to an allegation of a threat towards the campus. WFAA reports the threat was received Wednesday afternoon and was in line with the social media trend threatening violence against schools across the U.S. on Dec. 17.

The video-sharing app released a statement on Twitter addressing the challenge:

We handle even rumored threats with utmost seriousness, which is why we're working with law enforcement to look into warnings about potential violence at schools even though we have not found evidence of such threats originating or spreading via TikTok. — TikTokComms (@TikTokComms) December 16, 2021

Police told our ABC affiliate in Washington D.C. the TikTok challenge began by encouraging students to skip school Friday. At some point, the challenge turned into bomb and school shooting threats. WJLA says the reports originated in Arizona and local law enforcement agencies determined the threats were not credible.

However, D20 says they "will remain vigilant" and will continue to investigate any rumors or threats that may arise.

District officials also asked parents and guardians for help in talking to students about the possible TikTok Challenge. In the statement, D20 says to ask students not to repost any threatening posts and messages. Instead, students are encouraged to report anything to a trusted adult or through Safe2Tell.

To make an anonymous report through Safe2Tell, click here.