Ariel Lassiter acquired by MLS’s Miami in trade with Houston

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Costa Rican forward Ariel Lassiter was acquired by Miami’s Major League Soccer team from Houston for $100,000 in general allocation money. Miami will pay $50,000 each in 2022 and 2023, and additional money conditioned to performance. Lassier is a dual national who also has U.S. citizenship. He has played for the LA Galaxy, Costa Rica’s Alajuelense and Houston. He had three goals in 16 regular-season games in 2020 and none in 19 games this season, just four of them starts.