Two awarded top bravery honor in New Zealand mosque attack

By NICK PERRY

Associated Press

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Two Muslim worshippers who at different times charged toward a gunman to try and stop his massacre have each been awarded New Zealand’s highest honor for civilian bravery. Both men are credited with helping save others in the 2019 attack at two Christchurch mosques in which 51 people were killed. One of the men awarded the New Zealand Cross, Dr. Naeem Rashid, was himself killed when he tried to tackle the gunman. The other recipient, Abdul Aziz, survived after dodging bullets and chasing the gunman away. Eight more people were also given other bravery awards for their roles in helping people caught up in the shootings.