Top recruit spurns Florida St to play for Prime, Jackson St

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

The No. 1 high school football recruit in the country pulled a signing day shocker. Travis Hunter from Georgia announced he would attend Jackson State and play for coach Deion Sanders after being verbally committed to Florida State for months. The cornerback made the unprecedented announcement at a ceremony at Collins Hill High School in Suwanee, Georgia. Sanders is a former Florida State star and Pro Football Hall of Famer who is in his second season coaching Jackson State, which just won the SWAC title for the first time since 2007.