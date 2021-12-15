Skip to Content
Severe wind reports prompt Colorado Springs area schools to close

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Many schools are closed Wednesday ahead of the severe wind reported across Colorado Springs.

The following Colorado Springs school districts are closed Wednesday, Dec. 15:

  • Las Animas School District RE-1
  • Hanover School District 28
  • Edison School District 54-JT
  • Miami-Yoder School District JT-60
  • Fowler School District R4-J (Closed but classes will operate remotely)
  • Huerfano School District RE-1

We will keep you updated throughout the day for closures and weather, click this link for a full list.

KRDO's Stormtracker Chief Meteorologist, Merry Matthews says Wednesday's severe weather will bring temperatures down to the 30s. Strong winds are expected to pick up with snow/rain around 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. along the I-25 corridor. West wind gusts could reach up to 70 mph.

