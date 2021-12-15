Severe wind reports prompt Colorado Springs area schools to close

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Many schools are closed Wednesday ahead of the severe wind reported across Colorado Springs.

The following Colorado Springs school districts are closed Wednesday, Dec. 15:

Las Animas School District RE-1

Hanover School District 28

Edison School District 54-JT

Miami-Yoder School District JT-60

Fowler School District R4-J (Closed but classes will operate remotely)

Huerfano School District RE-1

For a full list of closures and weather updates, click this link.

KRDO's Stormtracker Chief Meteorologist, Merry Matthews says Wednesday's severe weather will bring temperatures down to the 30s. Strong winds are expected to pick up with snow/rain around 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. along the I-25 corridor. West wind gusts could reach up to 70 mph.