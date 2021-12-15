National signing day, when dreams become reality. Air Force landed some big time local talent, The Classical Academy running back Cade Palmer was getting looks from power five schools, but ultimately chose to join his brother Cole. Of course, they run the ball a lot so that works, “I’ve always just been like: Go where you feel the most loved, and (where) you feel like they’re gonna support you the most. I just thought that that was Air Force. Once that I felt like I was really wanted, it was a pretty easy decision,” says TCA running back, Cade Palmer.

Palmer Ridge had two of their biggest stars sign, offensive lineman Alec Falk, who also had power five looks, but he also said the love he got from Air Force made the decision easy, “As a little kid, I’ve always dreamt of being (here), especially Air Force because that’s where my dad went. I’ve always been to their games and all of that. Now it’s a reality. It’s super cool,” says Palmer Ridge senior, Alec Falk.

Falk will go up against Anthony Costanzo at UNLV. The Rebels have themselves a star, and this was the moment Costanzo was waiting for, “It’s like a dream come true. All of my work has finally been set. I can finally put my name down on a piece of paper. It feels good though. It feels right," says Palmer Ridge senior, Anthony Costanzo.