High Wind Restriction in place for high-profile vehicles, including semis and some school busses

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Due to extremely high winds across the Pikes Peak Region, the Colorado Department of Transportation announced a travel restriction of high-profile vehicles in El Paso County.

The High Wind Restriction began at 1:20 p.m. Wednesday and is in place for all high-profile vehicles on the following state roadways in El Paso County:

I-25

CO 21 (Powers Blvd.)

Highway 115

Highway 24

CO 83

This restriction affects:

Semis

Tractor trailers

Buses

Recreational

All other high profile vehicles

All high-profile vehicles are asked to shelter in place.

The High Wind Restriction is also affecting school busses. Academy School District 20 is suspending all afternoon bus transportation Wednesday due to unsafe travel conditions.

Parents and guardians of bused students are asked to arrange a way for their students to get home. Each school will have supervision in place until all students are picked up by a parent, guardian, or family.

D20 also did an early release for Air Academy High School and Douglass Valley Elementary, both on the Air Force Academy, because the high wind caused power outages.

The district says they are tracking damages and will know more by Thursday, but a spokesperson did confirm several downed trees and some broken skylights and windows at schools.

District 49 also suspended bussing operations Wednesday afternoon. Parents and guardians are asked to make arrangements to pick up students after school.

The winds are not affecting D49s release times.

Colorado Springs School District 11 told KRDO the High Wind Restriction is currently not affecting their area, however, a district spokesperson said they are concerned about downed powerlines and trees.

D11 says they will alter bus routes to keep students safe on the road. If restrictions are put in place before dismissal, at 3:30 p.m., they will hold walking and bussed students until the wind dies down.