Fire crews battle numerous fires around Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo County saw a fair share of damaged homes, downed powerlines, and several wildfires.

Reported grass fires throughout the county kept crews busy trying to stop the flames from spreading by the gusty winds.

Firefighters first responded to a fire burning south of Avondale around 11 a.m. The fire initially threatened a property with multiple structures, but crews managed to subdue the flames before it could grow.

That fire was contained at about two acres, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

Roughly an hour later, Pueblo West Fire responded to a structure fire on Escondido Drive, roughly a mile northwest of Highway 50. Firefighters extinguished flames from multiple outside structures on the property.

Around 4 p.m., crews arrived at a brush fire in southeastern Pueblo County. According to crews, a large amount of hay was burning inside a small structure.

Three homes were roughly 100 yards east of the flames.

As of 6:30 p.m., the fire was still burning. However, the fire had diminished in size and appeared to not threaten the homes.

This fire is still burning in Pueblo County. Luckily, the flames have not spread at all in the last two hours. It has diminished in size since that time. @KRDONC13 pic.twitter.com/tntAt0Tm0b — Sean Rice KRDO (@SeanRiceTV) December 16, 2021

No injuries were reported from the various fires.