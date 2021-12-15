Colorado Springs woman moves car seconds before trees fall

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Sonja Evans narrowly saved her car from damage as she ran to move it seconds before trees in her front yard came crashing down. Extreme winds caused tree damage to several homes in their Northeast Colorado Springs neighborhood.

"My back was turned and I just heard crack, and I screamed because that's not something you want to hear behind you," Evans said, describing the moment she got to her front door after moving her car.

The trees fell seconds later.

Thankfully, no one in the neighborhood near North Powers Boulevard and Barnes Road was injured. Evans's next-door neighbor lost a tree in their front yard, and their neighbors across the street sustained some damage to their home.

Evans's doorbell camera captured the moments a tree fell across the street onto their neighbor's home.

Kimberly Wasilowski, who lives in that home, was downstairs when it happened.

"I really was hoping that it was just some loud banging kind of like, debris of trash flying against the house," Wasilowski said. "When I ran up to my 20-year-old's room to see if he was okay, he said 'a tree is on our roof,' and I said, 'great.' I ran outside and saw the neighbor's trees collapse as I was going to check out mine."

One of the tree's branches punctured a softball-sized hole in their roof, but their home appeared undamaged otherwise.

Wasilowski runs a daycare out of her home, she was grateful no one was hurt.

"I still have the shock and the adrenaline still running through my system. I think that when I finally go and sit down and process everything, it'll just… it'll hit me then," she said.

Neighbors offered to help one another clean up the damage, and as they all talked about the damage, one sentiment stood out.

"It could have been worse and it wasn't," Evans said. "We're just thankful that our neighbors are okay, and we're good."

With it feeling so cold due to those winds Wednesday, the neighbors plan to start the clean-up process on Thursday.