Sinkhole in northeast Colorado Springs shutting down residential street

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado Springs Police with the Stetson Hills division said at around 3:00 a.m. officers received a call on a car falling into a sinkhole. According to a press release it happened on the 6300 block of Northwind Dr. Officers didn't say what type of vehicle became trapped, but it did have to be towed due to extensive damage.

Northwind Dr. is closed off in both directions. Police are asking people to avoid the area if possible. This is a residential area, and the press release from CSPD said homeowners still have access to their driveways.

The city of Colorado Springs is aware and repairs are planned to begin as soon as possible.