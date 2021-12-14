Colorado Springs Police: missing 11-year-old found

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department found 11-year-old Phoenix Alexander Gragg after he was reported missing.

At 7:15 p.m., CSPD said Gragg had been found.

Info on missing child last seen Monterey/Circle. Phoenix Gragg 11y/o white male, 5'0 medium build. Blonde hair. Wearing black hoodie, red shirt, & tan pants. Please call 911 if found. — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) December 15, 2021

Gragg was last seen earlier Tuesday near Monterey Rd. and S. Circle Dr. Police say Gragg was described as autistic.