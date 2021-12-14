Skip to Content
Colorado Springs Police: missing 11-year-old found

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department found 11-year-old Phoenix Alexander Gragg after he was reported missing.

At 7:15 p.m., CSPD said Gragg had been found.

Gragg was last seen earlier Tuesday near Monterey Rd. and S. Circle Dr. Police say Gragg was described as autistic.

