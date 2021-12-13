Water main break along Mark Dabling Blvd.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews are working on repairing a water main break along Mark Dabling Boulevard.

Colorado Springs Utilities announced the water main break at 5:13 p.m. According to CSU, Mark Dabling Blvd. between Woodmen Rd. and Rockrimmon Blvd. is closed.

#TrafficAlert Mark Dabling Blvd is closed between Woodmen Rd and Rockrimmon Blvd for repairs to a water main. The road should reopen tomorrow afternoon. No customers are out of service. Please find alternate routes. #COSTraffic #TrafficUpdate pic.twitter.com/ZlR9wa5MSs — Colorado Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) December 14, 2021

CSU says the road should reopen Tuesday afternoon.

At this time, no customers in the area are out of service.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.