Water main break along Mark Dabling Blvd.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews are working on repairing a water main break along Mark Dabling Boulevard.
Colorado Springs Utilities announced the water main break at 5:13 p.m. According to CSU, Mark Dabling Blvd. between Woodmen Rd. and Rockrimmon Blvd. is closed.
#TrafficAlert Mark Dabling Blvd is closed between Woodmen Rd and Rockrimmon Blvd for repairs to a water main. The road should reopen tomorrow afternoon. No customers are out of service. Please find alternate routes. #COSTraffic #TrafficUpdate pic.twitter.com/ZlR9wa5MSs— Colorado Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) December 14, 2021
CSU says the road should reopen Tuesday afternoon.
At this time, no customers in the area are out of service.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
