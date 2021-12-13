Skip to Content
Water main break along Mark Dabling Blvd.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews are working on repairing a water main break along Mark Dabling Boulevard.

Colorado Springs Utilities announced the water main break at 5:13 p.m. According to CSU, Mark Dabling Blvd. between Woodmen Rd. and Rockrimmon Blvd. is closed.

CSU says the road should reopen Tuesday afternoon.

At this time, no customers in the area are out of service.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

