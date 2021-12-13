Temporary entrance opens up access Garden of the Gods park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A temporary entrance at Gateway Road is now open to people interested in visiting Garden of the Gods park.

According to the City of Colorado Springs, the entrance will allow people to access the iconic park while the area for the planned roundabout is being built. The City of Colorado Springs advises the construction is the first phase of the 30th Street Corridor Project.

“We know construction is impactful to the community and visitors to Garden of the Gods Park, so we thank all who use this popular corridor for their patience and support,” said City of Colorado Springs Project Manager Robin Allen. “We are committed to providing a safe construction zone and a quality end product.”

A contractor team laid out dirt since the beginning of November from the quality of the water pond and graded the south area of Gateway Road and west of 30th street.

The project is anticipated to be complete by mid-2023 with improved roadway shoulders, drainage facilities, street pavement, access to emergency vehicles and evacuation.

City of Colorado Springs funded the construction in the amount of $3.5 million. In addition, Transportation Metro Funds contributed $14.5 million for the design.