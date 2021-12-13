Public forum for feedback on proposed Liquor Entertainment District in Downtown Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo City Staff is holding a public forum on the proposed Liquor Entertainment District in Downtown Pueblo.

Tuesday, December 14, residents and businesses can provide comments and feedback regarding the map of the proposed downtown district.

Below is a map of the district below provided by the City of Pueblo:

City of Pueblo

In August, City Planner Bart Mikitowicz told our news partners at The Pueblo Chieftain that the district would create more tourism and improve quality of life.

The forum begins at 2 p.m. in City Council Chambers, 3rd floor, at 1 City Hall Place. City Council Chambers currently complies with social distancing requirements, which limits seating and standing room to 31 members of the public.

A signup sheet will be available during the forum for participants who would like to speak.

For those unable to make it in person, the meeting will be conducted through Zoom. Contact the City Clerk's office at (719)-553-2669 on Tuesday to sign up for the meeting.

All other comments and feedback can be sent via email at clerk@pueblo.us.