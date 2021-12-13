Investigators say vehicle may have started numerous grass fires on I-25

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Investigators say the string of grass fires across the north side of Colorado Springs on Sunday may have been started by a car.

The grass fire covered 38 acres Sunday afternoon, forcing several buildings and businesses to evacuate, including the Great Wolf Lodge. That fire happened off I-25, near the Interquest exit.

Three other fires started along I-25 around the same time, near the Fillmore, Rockrimmon, and Northgate exits. Those fires burned less than a quarter acre.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department arrived in time to put out the fires, which they now tell us was accidental.

Captain JJ Halsey with the Colorado Springs Fire Department says this one could have begun on the road.

"More than likely from a mechanical issue with a vehicle that was producing some sparks, could have been someone towing a trailer and the chains hitting the ground and the pavement causing sparks "

CSFD says while they don't see this type of chain reaction grass fire that often, with the drier conditions and less moisture this winter season, it is more common.

The CSFD also said they usually see some of their bigger fires during the winter months.