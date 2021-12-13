Colorado Springs City Council review fire evacuation ordinance

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs City Council is now reviewing a proposed ordinance that fire evacuation experts say would set the standard for fire-prone communities across the country.

During a work session in November, Colorado Springs City Council members were presented with the results from a highly anticipated fire evacuation study - paid for by the group Westside Watch and other private citizens.

Monday, council members had an opportunity to ask questions about the study’s findings and the ordinance proposed by Westside Watch.

The study, first reported on by 13 Investigates, is raising serious concerns about just how long it will take to get residents in the city's most fire-prone neighborhoods to safety if a major wildfire were to break out.

The ordinance includes a requirement for the city to identify the current evacuation times within Colorado Springs neighborhoods and requires the city to provide evacuation studies for all new developments. The ordinance would also require the city to release evacuation maps for hazards from all cardinal directions and place a moratorium for all buildings in certain fire-prone neighborhoods throughout the city, or at least until the ordinance is passed.

“It was jaw-dropping the threat that (Colorado Springs’) face,” disaster evacuation expert from Louisiana State University Dr. Brian Wolshon said when asked if Colorado Springs should adopt the ordinance. “I can’t answer your question in terms of what I think you should do. Only you can answer that. But do I think it is a good idea? Absolutely I do.”

It’s unclear when or if Colorado Springs City Council will take action on this proposal. City staff are currently reviewing the study and will present their findings to the council in February.

At Monday’s work session, some council members expressed support for conducting evacuation studies, like Colorado Springs City Council Member Bill Murray. However, Murray isn’t sure if a new ordinance is a correct approach.

"We're talking about putting more and more property, more and more congestion,” said Murray. “I need a structure I need a template to make an informed decision of why I should or shouldn’t put a multi-story building or development right into a highly wooded area.“

Other council members had questions. The ordinance also requires that a target evacuation time of one hour be met when adding new development to a fire-prone neighborhood.

"Is that even feasible at all?" asked Colorado Springs City Council Member Nancy Henjum.

Last month, Colorado Springs City Council President Tom Strand told 13 Investigates he believes the ordinance is meant to discourage further development. However, the City Council President says the city is working with local police and fire officials to make a new and improved evacuation plan.

"We are not against development,” said Bill Wysong, the president of Westside Watch and the president of the Mountain Shadows Community Association, a community that was devastated by the Waldo Canyon Fire in 2012. "Let's understand what the evacuation times are!”

At one point of Monday’s Work Session, Colorado Springs City Council President Pro Ten Randy Helms asked Westside Watch if they will honor or accept the decision made by the city when it comes to improving fire evacuations.

"It depends,” said Wysong. “I don't have any facts from them. That's like writing a blank check."